Gregg Popovich Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Will Stay in Spurs Assistant Coach Role for Long

During the Spurs' media day on Monday, head coach Gregg Popovich made fans realize that good things come to an end — and sometimes sooner than people might like.
When speaking about Tim Duncan, who will return to the team as an assistant coach this season, Popovich said that he doesn't expect Duncan to stick around forever
. While the Big Fundamental has proven loyal, Popovich doesn't think the former player will make coaching a long-term career.
"Something tells me it's not going to be his passion for life," Popovich told reporters, according to mySA.com's Tom Osborn
. "But he's going to be great this year."
To be fair, Spurs fans were pleasantly surprised by the July announcement
about Duncan's hiring. Though active in retirement, he's also taken the time to spend time with family and focus on his BlackJack Speed Shop business.
"I thought he would ride off into the sunset and never come back, but he just loves the game so much," LaMarcus Aldridge said.
The fact that Popovich convinced Duncan to come out of retirement can be considered a feat in and of itself, so we wouldn't put it past Popovich to convince Duncan to stay for at least the end of his tenure as head coach.
"He's going to contribute in ways that I don't even know about — kind of like a player that doesn't show in the stats but makes you better," Popovich said
. "I don't think he's going to ponder over seven hours worth of film or anything like that. ... (But) his presence will be invaluable."
While many fans dream of Duncan stepping into the head coach position when Popovich retires, we'll just have to wait and see if we're that blessed.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.