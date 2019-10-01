WeFlamenco Fest Celebrates a Decade of Dance in San Antonio with 10th Annual Festival

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of WeFlamenco Fest
This week, WeFlamenco Fest
will bring a taste of Andalusian magic to Alamo City citizens for the event's 10th year.
The weeklong festival has plenty to offer for both flamenco fanatics and casual observers alike, with events featuring both San Antonian performers and guests from around the world.
This year's festival centers on Saturday's Puro Flamenco: La Nueva Generación
, which will feature performances showcasing the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Dance Program, which has been educating performers for 85 years. Multi-faceted guest artist Jose Moreno — a dancer, guitarist and percussionist with a rarified flamenco pedigree — will also perform, bringing together both flamenco's old guard and its new generation of dancers onstage. $15-$55, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, October 5, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry, (210) 207-7211, facebook.com/WeFlamencoFest.
Also of note is a special screening of Carlos Saura's 1983 adaptation of Carmen
, which will be shown at Hemisfair in collaboration with Slab Cinema. The second film in Saura's flamenco trilogy centers on a troupe of dancers rehearsing a flamenco-style production of Prosper Mérimée's infamous story of tragic love, who find themselves reenacting its plot amongst themselves — all the way up to its violent conclusion. $18-$21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., (210) 709-4750, hemisfair.org.
However, these two events are just a drop in the bucket of what WeFlamenco Fest has to offer. Anyone wanting to an immersion in flamenco will have plenty to choose from starting later this week as dancers stomp across San Antonio for this year's shebang.
WeFlamenco Fest: Thursday, October 3 through Saturday, October 12, 2019, facebook.com/WeFlamencoFest
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.