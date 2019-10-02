Email
Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Get Your Hands on Unique Comics, Zines and More at San Antonio Zine Fest This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:37 PM

click image SHELBY CRISWELL
  • Shelby Criswell
Texan artists and makers will descend upon Central Library this weekend for San Antonio's biggest zine party of the year. The day-long San Antonio Zine Fest will feature workshops, panels and a wide selection of zines covering everything from photography and illustration to poetry and personal stories.

Although a full list of exhibitors has yet to be released, SAZF promises that 2019's event will feature not only veteran zinesters, but also a whole slew of first-timers. To encourage attendees to get in on the action, there will be a DIY zine-making station for people to create their own mini-publications.

click image INSTAGRAM / WARSHIPZINE
  • Instagram / warshipzine
According to posts on social media, San Anto artists on deck this year include Shelby Criswell – who designed SAZF 2019's official posters and merch – Warship Zine, That Gray Zine, La Gorda Zine and Tomboy Toons. Houstonians Chris Kill, Veek and Yeiry Guevara will also make an appearance, as well as Austin artist and Paper Trail SA regular Ashley Robin Franklin.

Free, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, San Antonio Public Library Main Branch, 600 Soledad St., (210) 207-2500, facebook.com/SanAntoZineFest
Event Details San Anto Zine Fest 2019
@ San Antonio Public Library Main Branch
600 Soledad St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(512) 923-6168
Price: Free
Art and Free
Map

