Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Get Your Hands on Unique Comics, Zines and More at San Antonio Zine Fest This Weekend
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 1:37 PM
Texan artists and makers will descend upon Central Library this weekend for San Antonio's biggest zine party of the year. The day-long San Antonio Zine Fest will feature workshops, panels and a wide selection of zines covering everything from photography and illustration to poetry and personal stories.
Although a full list of exhibitors has yet to be released, SAZF promises that 2019's event will feature not only veteran zinesters, but also a whole slew of first-timers. To encourage attendees to get in on the action, there will be a DIY zine-making station for people to create their own mini-publications.
According to posts on social media, San Anto artists on deck this year include Shelby Criswell
– who designed SAZF 2019's official posters and merch – Warship Zine
, That Gray Zine
, La Gorda Zine
and Tomboy Toons
. Houstonians Chris Kill
, Veek
and Yeiry Guevara
will also make an appearance, as well as Austin artist and Paper Trail SA
regular Ashley Robin Franklin
.
Free, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, San Antonio Public Library Main Branch, 600 Soledad St., (210) 207-2500, facebook.com/SanAntoZineFest
@ San Antonio Public Library Main Branch
600 Soledad St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(512) 923-6168
Price:
Free
Art and Free
