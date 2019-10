Get Your Hands on Unique Comics, Zines and More at San Antonio Zine Fest This Weekend

click image Shelby Criswell

click image Instagram / warshipzine

Event Details San Anto Zine Fest 2019 @ San Antonio Public Library Main Branch 600 Soledad St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (512) 923-6168 Price: Free Art and Free Map

Texan artists and makers will descend upon Central Library this weekend for San Antonio's biggest zine party of the year. The day-long San Antonio Zine Fest will feature workshops, panels and a wide selection of zines covering everything from photography and illustration to poetry and personal stories.Although a full list of exhibitors has yet to be released, SAZF promises that 2019's event will feature not only veteran zinesters, but also a whole slew of first-timers. To encourage attendees to get in on the action, there will be a DIY zine-making station for people to create their own mini-publications.According to posts on social media, San Anto artists on deck this year include Shelby Criswell – who designed SAZF 2019's official posters and merch – Warship Zine La Gorda Zine and Tomboy Toons . Houstonians Chris Kill Veek and Yeiry Guevara will also make an appearance, as well as Austin artist and Paper Trail SA regular Ashley Robin Franklin