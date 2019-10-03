Blue Star Contemporary to Host Free Workshop with Japanese Artist Tsuyoshi Anzai on Saturday

Hot on the heels of the official opening of Blue Star Contemporary's four new exhibitions, featured artist Tsuyoshi Anzai will give a special workshop in which attendees can create their own versions of the artist's kinetic sculptures.
Anzai will guide participants as they reimagine everyday objects with the goal of producing a series of whimsical art pieces that Blue Star Contemporary will display in its Art Learning Lab. While the museum will provide ample materials for people to choose from, they won't disallow anyone from bringing along objects they've scrounged up around the house.
The workshop is limited to only 20 participants, so interested parties are encouraged to strike while the iron is hot. Children are permitted to participate, but must be accompanied by an adult.
While the workshop is free, BSC is requiring a $20 deposit upon registration to ensure that all participants show up. Once the workshop is completed, all deposits will be refunded.
Free (refundable $20 deposit required with registration), 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org