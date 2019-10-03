Let's Get Weird: Burton Ball Taking Over the Rock Box This Saturday

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Event Details Burton Ball @ The Rock Box 1223 E. Houston St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Oct. 5, 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Price: $7-$12 Special Events Map

Time to bust out the pinstripes and frazzled curly hair. Enter a dreary grey gothic world for the 8th Annual Burton Ball, an event celebrating film director Tim Burton, best known forand the Michael Keaton-eramovies. The dark festivities will include art vendors, themed drinks and an unearthly costume contest.Originally stationed at the Korova, which closed its doors in 2017, the Burton Ball has persevered through several venue changes before landing at the Rock Box. This year, the event has grown so big that it will be held in the Rock Box, VIBES Event Center and the new VIBES Underground (which uses the same entrance as the Rock Box).