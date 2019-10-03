Email
Thursday, October 3, 2019

Let's Get Weird: Burton Ball Taking Over the Rock Box This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 8:33 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
Time to bust out the pinstripes and frazzled curly hair. Enter a dreary grey gothic world for the 8th Annual Burton Ball, an event celebrating film director Tim Burton, best known for The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and the Michael Keaton-era Batman movies. The dark festivities will include art vendors, themed drinks and an unearthly costume contest.

Originally stationed at the Korova, which closed its doors in 2017, the Burton Ball has persevered through several venue changes before landing at the Rock Box. This year, the event has grown so big that it will be held in the Rock Box, VIBES Event Center and the new VIBES Underground (which uses the same entrance as the Rock Box).

$7-$12, Saturday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., VIBES Event Center and the Rock Box, 1221 and 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com.
