Marcus Morris Ready to Get Booed in San Antonio After Snubbing Spurs

Marcus Morris knows that he did San Antonio wrong.While the Spurs may have come to terms with getting snubbed by Morris, who verbally committed to sign with the Silver & Black but backed out, the basketball player fully knows that he may not receive a warm welcome when he suits up at the AT&T Center.In the offseason, Morris gave his word that he would join the Spurs, agreeing to a two-year deal. Apparently that word doesn't mean much since he opted for a one-year deal with the New York Knicks instead.The blow came after the Spurs traded fan favorite Davis Bertans to make roster space for Morris."That was an unfortunate situation that was handled unprofessionally on a couple different levels," Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on media day. "We got blindsided."During the Knicks media day, Morris said things "didn't go as planned" in the offseason."I kind of committed very early, [earlier] than I wanted to," Morris told reporters from the court. "New York became involved, and I saw an opportunity — East Coast, the Mecca, [I'm] from Philly."So, the snub wasn't so much because of the Spurs, but because he'd rather not live in San Antonio — at least not over New York City. Ouch.The Spurs will celebrate their season opener at home against the Knicks. Morris said he's prepared to get some hate."If they boo me, they boo me," he said.