Friday, October 4, 2019
Rick and Morty's Rickmobile Returns to San Antonio Next Month
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 11:35 AM
click image
-
Facebook / Rick and Morty
Prepare to Get Schwifty, San Anto. The Rick Sanchez-shaped one stop shop for fan favorite Rick and Morty wares is returning to
Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes on November 2.
Tie-ins for the popular Adult Swim show have been known to cause fan insanity – namely the infamous McDonald's Szechuan sauce
fiasco – and the Rickmobile is prepared for a deluge of fans rabid for merch. The event's Facebook page
warns that the line will likely be capped, and that the Rickmobile will only accept plastic, so don't plan to pay for a plumbus with cash or check.
Saturday, November 2, 1-4pm, Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes, 1255 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, adultswim.com/rickmobile.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Rickmobile, Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, Alamo Drafthouse, Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes, merch, Don't Even Trip Road Trip, Rick Sanchez, Image