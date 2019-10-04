Email
Friday, October 4, 2019

Rick and Morty's Rickmobile Returns to San Antonio Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 11:35 AM

Prepare to Get Schwifty, San Anto. The Rick Sanchez-shaped one stop shop for fan favorite Rick and Morty wares is returning to Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes on November 2.

Tie-ins for the popular Adult Swim show have been known to cause fan insanity – namely the infamous McDonald's Szechuan sauce fiasco – and the Rickmobile is prepared for a deluge of fans rabid for merch. The event's Facebook page warns that the line will likely be capped, and that the Rickmobile will only accept plastic, so don't plan to pay for a plumbus with cash or check.

Saturday, November 2, 1-4pm, Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes, 1255 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, adultswim.com/rickmobile.
