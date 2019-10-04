Email
Friday, October 4, 2019

Touring Production of Million Dollar Quartet Stopping in San Antonio for One Night

Posted By on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 8:44 AM

Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis walk into a bar. The bartender says, “What is this, a jukebox musical?” He would be right, except instead of a bar, it’s a recording studio and instead of a bartender, it’s Sun Records’ head Sam Phillips.

Million Dollar Quartet is a dramatization of a real recording session that happened between the four music legends in 1956. The Tony Award-winning musical ended its original Broadway run back in 2011, but this hit production continues to tour nationwide, including a one-night stop in San Antonio.

Whether you’re putting on your Blue Suede Shoes or prefer being a Man in Black, this musical is a likely hit for musical theater nerds and oldies fans alike.

$49.50-$69.50, Sunday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
