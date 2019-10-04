Touring Production of Million Dollar Quartet Stopping in San Antonio for One Night

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre

Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis walk into a bar. The bartender says, “What is this, a jukebox musical?” He would be right, except instead of a bar, it’s a recording studio and instead of a bartender, it’s Sun Records’ head Sam Phillips.is a dramatization of a real recording session that happened between the four music legends in 1956. The Tony Award-winning musical ended its original Broadway run back in 2011, but this hit production continues to tour nationwide, including a one-night stop in San Antonio.Whether you’re putting on your Blue Suede Shoes or prefer being a Man in Black, this musical is a likely hit for musical theater nerds and oldies fans alike.