Touring Production of Million Dollar Quartet Stopping in San Antonio for One Night
By Georgie Riggs
Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis walk into a bar. The bartender says, “What is this, a jukebox musical?” He would be right, except instead of a bar, it’s a recording studio and instead of a bartender, it’s Sun Records’ head Sam Phillips.
Million Dollar Quartet
is a dramatization of a real recording session that happened between the four music legends in 1956. The Tony Award-winning musical ended its original Broadway run back in 2011, but this hit production continues to tour nationwide, including a one-night stop in San Antonio.
Whether you’re putting on your Blue Suede Shoes or prefer being a Man in Black, this musical is a likely hit for musical theater nerds and oldies fans alike.
$49.50-$69.50, Sunday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
