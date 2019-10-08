Don Your Dreariest Duds to Haunt the San Antonio Museum of Art on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art

Medea, Frederick Sandys

Art Party: Haunted Museum @ San Antonio Museum of Art 200 W. Jones Ave. San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m. Price: $12-$20

What better place to get your spook on than a massive, historic building crammed to the brim with art and artifacts?This Friday, Alamo City ghouls can live out their darkest dreams at the latest Art Party at the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA): Haunted Museum. Fittingly, SAMA's latest exhibition also opens this weekend.features work spanning from the lush Pre-Raphaelite paintings to the intricately crafted handiwork of the Arts and Crafts Movement. World-famous works from the likes of Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Frederick Sandys and more will imbue the gallery walls with the spirit of a haunted Victorian mansion, accompanied by gorgeous curios like George Frampton'sNeedless to say, British history buffs and fans of all things gothic will find a lot to enjoy, as well as anyone who wishes they could trounce about in a flouncy nightgown à la Mia Wasikowska in Guillermo del Toro'sSAMA encourages everyone to come to the Haunted Museum party in costume — the only limitation is that full-faced masks and handheld props will not be allowed into the galleries.