Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Inaugural San Antonio Black International Film Festival Celebrating Marginalized Voices and Experiences

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO BLACK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Black International Film Festival
The inaugural San Antonio Black International Film Festival (SABIFF) will feature a host of events across the Alamo City for four days.

The event starts with its Opening Night Gala and the screening of the 2019 drama #Truth written and directed by Charles Murray, who has penned episodes and served as an executive producer for TV shows including Sons of Anarchy, Castle and Luke Cage. Murray will be in attendance for a post-screen discussion.

Other panels will take place throughout the week covering topics such as African American cinematic history, opportunities for black actors in the film and TV industry and the business of Hollywood as it relates to culture and Afrofuturism.

Films in competition this year screen October 12 at the UTSA Downtown Campus and include titles such as Bewildered, The Birth of Deceit and Brooklyn in July. Free events include the cultural exchange series AfroPop, which will feature short films and guest speakers.



“We are all passionate volunteers who have produced this amazing festival because of the need to speak to marginalized voices in San Antonio with films from a black perspective,” said Ada M. Babineaux, SABIFF founder and director.

$10-$150, times and location vary, sanantonioblackinternationalfilmfestival.com.

Related Events

  • San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Opening Night Gala

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Opening Night Gala @ Carver Community Cultural Center

    • Thu., Oct. 10, 6:30-10:30 p.m. $50
    • Buy Tickets
  • San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Panels & Films in the Round

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Panels & Films in the Round @ Institute of Texan Cultures

    • Fri., Oct. 11, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $12
    • Buy Tickets
  • San Antonio Black International Film Festival: AfroPop, the Ultimate Cultural Exchange

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Black International Film Festival: AfroPop, the Ultimate Cultural Exchange @ Carver Branch Library

    • Fri., Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free
  • San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Filmmaker Workshops

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Filmmaker Workshops @ Institute of Texan Cultures

    • Fri., Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $60-$150
    • Buy Tickets
  • San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Happy Hour Mixer

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Black International Film Festival: Happy Hour Mixer @ The Cherrity Bar

    • Fri., Oct. 11, 5:30-11 p.m. Free
  • San Antonio Black International Film Festival: 2019 Film Competition Selections Screening

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Black International Film Festival: 2019 Film Competition Selections Screening @ UTSA Buena Vista Theater

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $10-$45
    • Buy Tickets
  • San Antonio Black International Film Festival: 2019 Closing Film Showcase

    Staff Pick
    San Antonio Black International Film Festival: 2019 Closing Film Showcase @ Arneson River Theatre

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Free

