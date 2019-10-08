Inaugural San Antonio Black International Film Festival Celebrating Marginalized Voices and Experiences

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Black International Film Festival
The inaugural San Antonio Black International Film Festival
(SABIFF) will feature a host of events across the Alamo City for four days.
The event starts with its Opening Night Gala and the screening of the 2019 drama #Truth
written and directed by Charles Murray, who has penned episodes and served as an executive producer for TV shows including Sons of Anarchy
, Castle
and Luke Cage
. Murray will be in attendance for a post-screen discussion.
Other panels will take place throughout the week covering topics such as African American cinematic history, opportunities for black actors in the film and TV industry and the business of Hollywood as it relates to culture and Afrofuturism.
Films in competition this year screen October 12 at the UTSA Downtown Campus and include titles such as Bewildered
, The Birth of Deceit
and Brooklyn in July
. Free events include the cultural exchange series AfroPop, which will feature short films and guest speakers.
“We are all passionate volunteers who have produced this amazing festival because of the need to speak to marginalized voices in San Antonio with films from a black perspective,” said Ada M. Babineaux, SABIFF founder and director.
$10-$150, times and location vary, sanantonioblackinternationalfilmfestival.com.
