Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The San Antonio Zoo Wants You to Help Choose Its New Mascot's Name

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
While it's still frowned upon for patrons to try to hug the animals occupying the San Antonio Zoo, they're giving us the next best thing with a brand new mascot. A friendly rhino will soon be seen tromping around the zoo and beyond, but before he can assume his mascot mantle he needs one thing: a name.

The zoo's team has narrowed down the selection of names to eight finalists, and is putting the final choice down to a vote. Passionate zoo fans can vote as many times a day as they'd like until October 21, and the final name will be revealed at a pep rally at the zoo at 10 a.m. on October 22.

The eight names to choose from are Sazoombi, Stark, Jambo, Jefe, Shaka, Brack, Crash and Cowboy. On the zoo's website, the meaning behind each name is explained to help voters choose.

“We are excited to welcome a new member to the zoo and to the San Antonio community,” San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.



“San Antonio Zoo’s logo features two iconic animals, the giraffe and the rhino, which are both on the brink of extinction and both of which are species that we are working to save. It’s fitting to unveil the rhino as our first-ever mascot who will educate and spread awareness not only here at the zoo, but around San Antonio.”

As of press time, almost 2,000 votes have come in, with Cowboy taking a clear lead. Yeehaw!
