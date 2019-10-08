Email
Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Theme, Grand Marshal for 2020 Battle of Flowers Parade Unveiled

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
It's only October, but that doesn't mean San Antonians aren't already looking forward to Fiesta.

For the 2020 iteration of the Battle of Flowers parade, Fiesta organizers have decided to focus on the beauty of its namesake with the theme of "¡Viva Las Flores!" Expect the parade, scheduled for Friday, April 24, to include floats and equestrians decked out with even more flowers than in years past.

"The Battle of Flowers parade began with and continues with flowers," next year's chairman Melissa Branch told KENS 5. "It is steeped in rich history and is where Fiesta began almost 129 years ago."

As for the grand marshal? Commander Eileen M. Collins, the first female commander of a U.S. spacecraft thanks to her leadership of the 1999 Columbia shuttle mission, will grace San Antonio with her presence.



Fiesta may seem like a long way off, but it'll be here before you know it. Next year's party will run from April 16 to April 26, so put in those time off requests now.

Here's a look at last year's parade.
Slideshow All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade
All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade 250 slides
All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade
All the Festive People We Saw at the 2019 Battle of Flowers Parade
By San Antonio Current Staff
Click to View 250 slides
