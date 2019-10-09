Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown'

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge ART GARCIA
  • Art Garcia
Southtown’s five neighborhoods are hosting a full slate of free events in tandem with artists and nonprofits for the arts district’s fourth annual celebration, #ADayInSouthtown.

Frolic with the pups at Collins Garden Park’s “Dog Gone Crazy,” find some funky thrifts at King William’s “Rummage Sale,” shout “¡Viva Lavaca!” at the neighborhood’s “Art in the Park” showcase, join Lone Star for its “Second Saturday Artwalk” at Lone Star, get active with Roosevelt Park’s “Fall Fitness Frolic” — or go all in and try to hit as many of the district’s events as you can.

You’ll have all day: they begin at 9 a.m. and run as late as 10 p.m., so it’s tough to miss out on what the fest has to offer.

Free, Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., locations vary, southtownsatx.com.
Event Details A Day in Southtown
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Don Your Dreariest Duds to Haunt the San Antonio Museum of Art on Friday Read More

  2. The San Antonio Zoo Wants You to Help Choose Its New Mascot's Name Read More

  3. Inaugural San Antonio Black International Film Festival Celebrating Marginalized Voices and Experiences Read More

  4. Theme, Grand Marshal for 2020 Battle of Flowers Parade Unveiled Read More

  5. Artpace's Chalk It Up Returns to Downtown San Antonio This Saturday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation