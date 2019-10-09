Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown'
By Daniel Conrad
on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 9:09 AM
Southtown’s five neighborhoods are hosting a full slate of free events in tandem with artists and nonprofits for the arts district’s fourth annual celebration, #ADayInSouthtown.
Frolic with the pups at Collins Garden Park’s “Dog Gone Crazy,” find some funky thrifts at King William’s “Rummage Sale,” shout “¡Viva Lavaca!” at the neighborhood’s “Art in the Park” showcase, join Lone Star for its “Second Saturday Artwalk” at Lone Star, get active with Roosevelt Park’s “Fall Fitness Frolic” — or go all in and try to hit as many of the district’s events as you can.
You’ll have all day: they begin at 9 a.m. and run as late as 10 p.m., so it’s tough to miss out on what the fest has to offer.
Free, Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., locations vary, southtownsatx.com.
