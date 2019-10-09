The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Magik Theatre

The Magik Theatre: Bunnicula @ Magik Theatre 420 S Alamo St San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Oct. 11, 9:45 a.m., Sat., Oct. 12, 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 16, 9:45 a.m., Thu., Oct. 17, 9:45 a.m., Fri., Oct. 18, 9:45 a.m., Sat., Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Sun., Oct. 20, 2 p.m., Thu., Oct. 24, 9:45 a.m., Fri., Oct. 25, 9:45, 11:45 a.m. & 6:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26, 2 p.m., Sun., Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 9:45 a.m., Thu., Oct. 31, 9:45 & 11:45 a.m. and Fri., Nov. 1, 9:45, 11:45 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Price: $10-$15

San Antonians better lock up their carrots, because Bunnicula is coming to town.This month, the Magik Theatre will play host to the Monroe family, who bring home a very special rabbit that pricks up the ears of the family's other pets, Chester the cat and Harold the dog.Based on the popular book series of the same name, the musical adaptation ofretells the origin story of its eponymous vampiric rabbit. After the Monroes bring Bunnicula into their home, the family begins to find that their produce keeps being mysteriously transformed — vegetables turn ghostly white, with all of their juice removed — and clever feline Chester suspects that the new, fanged family member might just be the culprit.The Magik's Halloween-themed production marks the start of their 26th season, which is the first season under the company's new Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. Director Jon Gentry — who directed the Magik's production oflast season — returns to bring this spooky story to the stage.“Everyone will see a part of themselves in Bunnicula because it’s really about family,” Gentry said in a statement.“The idea of a 1960’s sitcom-like family navigating this ‘Twilight Zone’ situation is hilarious and yet incredibly relatable. We all strive for a sense of normalcy in our own families that is challenging to reach — especially when a vampire rabbit is thrown into the mix.”