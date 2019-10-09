The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday

click to enlarge
San Antonians better lock up their carrots, because Bunnicula is coming to town.
This month, the Magik Theatre will play host to the Monroe family, who bring home a very special rabbit that pricks up the ears of the family's other pets, Chester the cat and Harold the dog.
Based on the popular book series of the same name, the musical adaptation of Bunnicula
retells the origin story of its eponymous vampiric rabbit. After the Monroes bring Bunnicula into their home, the family begins to find that their produce keeps being mysteriously transformed — vegetables turn ghostly white, with all of their juice removed — and clever feline Chester suspects that the new, fanged family member might just be the culprit.
The Magik's Halloween-themed production marks the start of their 26th season, which is the first season under the company's new Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. Director Jon Gentry — who directed the Magik's production of The Cat in the Hat
last season — returns to bring this spooky story to the stage.
“Everyone will see a part of themselves in Bunnicula because it’s really about family,” Gentry said in a statement.
“The idea of a 1960’s sitcom-like family navigating this ‘Twilight Zone’ situation is hilarious and yet incredibly relatable. We all strive for a sense of normalcy in our own families that is challenging to reach — especially when a vampire rabbit is thrown into the mix.”
$10-$15, 9:45 a.m. October 11, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25, 30, 31 and November 1, 10:30 a.m. October 19, 11:45 a.m. October 25, 31 and November 1, 2 p.m. October 12, 19, 20, 26 and 27, 6:30 p.m. October 25 and November 1, The Magik Theatre, 420 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-2751, magiktheatre.org.
