Thursday, October 10, 2019
Jasper St. James Hosting Mega Performance of Drag, Burlesque and Cabaret Artists at the Bonham
Posted
By Rhyma Castillo
on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 1:21 PM
click to enlarge
San Antonio, get ready for some all-inclusive action: award-winning burlesque star Jasper St. James is hosting the Risque Review at the Bonham Exchange.
This full-length night of entertainment is an all-new immersive experience filled with artists performing drag, burlesque, boylesque, cabaret and more. The debut cast will feature international burlesque superstars such as Coco Lectric, Fat Bottom Cabaret, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Anette and Natasha D. Capri.
$10-$50, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham St., (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com.
@ The Bonham Exchange
411 Bonham
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10-$50
Dance
