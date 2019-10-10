Jasper St. James Hosting Mega Performance of Drag, Burlesque and Cabaret Artists at the Bonham

click to enlarge Jasper St. James

San Antonio, get ready for some all-inclusive action: award-winning burlesque star Jasper St. James is hosting the Risque Review at the Bonham Exchange.This full-length night of entertainment is an all-new immersive experience filled with artists performing drag, burlesque, boylesque, cabaret and more. The debut cast will feature international burlesque superstars such as Coco Lectric, Fat Bottom Cabaret, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Anette and Natasha D. Capri.