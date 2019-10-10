Marisela Barrera, Amalia Ortiz and Anna De Luna to Blow Up Jump-Start Performance Co. with Weekend-Long Performance Series

click to enlarge
Joshua Daniel Martinez
The Canción Cannibal Cabaret
Jump-Start Performance Co. is showcasing three Alamo City Tejana powerhouses with its latest engagement, Tejana Atómica
. The three-day performance series will draw from recent work by actor-writer-activist Anna De Luna, performance poet, actor and playwright Amalia Ortiz and writer and teatrista Marisela Barrera.
In Tejana Atómica
, De Luna
will draw from her new work, Carmen from Mexico
, which retells her mother's story of immigration; Ortiz will give an encore of a selection of songs from The Canción Cannibal Cabaret
, which premiered
at the Guadalupe this summer; and Barrera will perform excerpts from her one-woman show Tejana Rasquacha
with the addition of new confessions and call outs.
Tejana Atómica
tickets are set at three "Choose What You Pay" levels — $15, $20 and $25 — to make them accessible, but also give room for audience members to show their appreciation and support for the performance.
$15-$25, 8 p.m. Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 5 p.m. Sunday, October 13, Jump Start Theater, 710 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 227-5867, jump-start.org.
@ Jump-Start Theater
710 Fredericksburg Road
Monticello
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Oct. 11, 8-9:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 12, 8-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 13, 5-5:30 p.m.
(210) 227-5867
Price:
$15-$25
