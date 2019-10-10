Email
Thursday, October 10, 2019

Marisela Barrera, Amalia Ortiz and Anna De Luna to Blow Up Jump-Start Performance Co. with Weekend-Long Performance Series

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge The Canción Cannibal Cabaret - JOSHUA DANIEL MARTINEZ
  • Joshua Daniel Martinez
  • The Canción Cannibal Cabaret
Jump-Start Performance Co. is showcasing three Alamo City Tejana powerhouses with its latest engagement, Tejana Atómica. The three-day performance series will draw from recent work by actor-writer-activist Anna De Luna, performance poet, actor and playwright Amalia Ortiz and writer and teatrista Marisela Barrera.

In Tejana Atómica, De Luna will draw from her new work, Carmen from Mexico, which retells her mother's story of immigration; Ortiz will give an encore of a selection of songs from The Canción Cannibal Cabaret, which premiered at the Guadalupe this summer; and Barrera will perform excerpts from her one-woman show Tejana Rasquacha with the addition of new confessions and call outs.

Tejana Atómica tickets are set at three "Choose What You Pay" levels — $15, $20 and $25 — to make them accessible, but also give room for audience members to show their appreciation and support for the performance.

$15-$25, 8 p.m. Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 5 p.m. Sunday, October 13, Jump Start Theater, 710 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 227-5867, jump-start.org.
Event Details Tejana Atómica
@ Jump-Start Theater
710 Fredericksburg Road
Monticello
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Oct. 11, 8-9:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 12, 8-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 13, 5-5:30 p.m.
(210) 227-5867
Price: $15-$25
Buy Tickets
Theater, Art and Special Events
Map

