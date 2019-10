Marisela Barrera, Amalia Ortiz and Anna De Luna to Blow Up Jump-Start Performance Co. with Weekend-Long Performance Series

click to enlarge Joshua Daniel Martinez

The Canción Cannibal Cabaret

Jump-Start Performance Co. is showcasing three Alamo City Tejana powerhouses with its latest engagement,. The three-day performance series will draw from recent work by actor-writer-activist Anna De Luna, performance poet, actor and playwright Amalia Ortiz and writer and teatrista Marisela Barrera.In De Luna will draw from her new work,, which retells her mother's story of immigration; Ortiz will give an encore of a selection of songs from which premiered at the Guadalupe this summer; and Barrera will perform excerpts from her one-woman show with the addition of new confessions and call outs.tickets are set at three "Choose What You Pay" levels — $15, $20 and $25 — to make them accessible, but also give room for audience members to show their appreciation and support for the performance.