Members of the San Antonio Art Community Weigh in on the Promise of Ruby City

Bryan Rindfuss

Ruby City architect Sir David Adjaye has likened the building to “a little temple for art.”

Bryan Rindfuss

Ruby City’s “Waking Dream” features works by (from back left) Teresita Fernández, Marina Abramovic, Do Ho Suh and Christian Marclay.

Bryan Rindfuss

A felt installation from San Antonio artist Jesse Amado’s 30 Day RX Series hangs in one of Ruby City’s stairwells.

Bryan Rindfuss

New York-based San Antonio native Alejandro Diaz’s sculpture Muebles (Hatstand) is lifelike enough to warrant a double take.

If you follow the San Antonio art scene, then you’re likely aware of the hefty buzz surrounding Ruby City. Inspired by the dream sketches of late local artist, collector and benefactor Linda Pace, designed by famed British architect Sir David Adjaye and built in partnership with local firm Alamo Architects, the $16 million, 14,000-square-foot contemporary art center will showcase the Linda Pace Foundation’s still-growing collection of contemporary art, which features the work of international art stars, established locals and many former residents of Artpace, the nonprofit residency program Pace founded in 1993.In anticipation of the public opening on Sunday, October 13 (noon-6pm at 150 Camp St.), we reached out to members of the local art community to collect their thoughts on Ruby City and what its arrival means to San Antonio.Ruby City illustrates the power of dreams to become reality. Not only is Ruby City a dream made manifest for a permanent home for a once-private collection, it is a dream for San Antonio as a global destination for art. Ruby City will only serve to further support the rich cultural landscape at home in San Antonio. And as an active partner and nearby neighbor, Blue Star Contemporary looks forward to collaborating, sharing, supporting and celebrating our mutual commitment to contemporary artists. We’re always delighted to have more art.“Linda has been very generous to San Antonio by sharing her dream. She has given not one but now two distinct and notable arts organizations so we may all support and share this vision for what art can do for our city.”With its significant architectural building designed by the distinguished architect Sir David Adjaye and its many fresh, innovative public programs, I look forward to Ruby City playing a key role in developing new partnerships and collaborations with artists, institutions and patrons of the arts in the city. My hope is that it will be a platform for the exchange of ideas that will enrich and sustain the artistic, intellectual and cultural landscape for all the citizens of San Antonio and beyond.A city that invests in the arts invests in the health of its community. In 1950Mrs. McNay understood that guiding principle, leaving her adopted city a global destination for modern and contemporary art. Linda Pace shared that commitment to the impact on our community of the art of our time, and the addition of Ruby City will unify and strengthen our incredibly diverse community.It is nice to see Linda’s dream come to life. I hope that this dream is as beneficial for San Antonio as her already realized dream of ArtPace has been. I look forward to seeing artists from the collection both from here and afar shown together with the same care to create exhibitions of great beauty and meaning.Without a doubt, Ruby City elevates San Antonio’s architectural legacy. With its unexpected location in the city, I wish for it to become the cultural heart of a new district. I am thankful to the Linda Pace Foundation for bringing this ambitious vision to life.Designed by Sir David Adjaye, Ruby City is one of the most important architectural treasures in Texas. Linda’s collection that will be housed in Ruby City includes former Artpace residents, some who have become MacArthur Fellows as well as several that have been represented in the Venice Biennale. Exhibitions and events at Ruby City should attract curators, collectors and artists from around the world. It is my hope that San Antonio artists will interact with this international art crowd and consequently be invited for other art opportunities worldwide. I am looking forward to these important art happenings in San Antonio!I feel lucky to have seen many of the pieces over the years, and I am happy that now Linda Pace’s unique collection will be accessible to everyone. Pace’s collection reflects some of the most influential approaches in contemporary art, many Artpace resident artists, and it should be known by San Antonio’s art community.I think that it’s a great achievement of the Linda Pace Foundation board to bring this space into realization. The fact that Linda Pace envisioned it and had meetings with the architect David Adjaye validates everything. Besides being a passionate contemporary art collector, Linda was an activist for contemporary art practices and for the inclusion of San Antonio and Texas artists to be part of the bigger art world. That’s the reason why she created Artpace that continues to be, almost 25 years after opening their doors, a benchmark in the international art circuit for artists in residence. I am very much looking forward to seeing the international and national well-known artists along with their San Antonio and Texas colleagues in a level playing field, so to speak.A favorite quote of mine by 2006 Nobel Prize recipient Orhan Pamuk is, “Real museums are places where time is transformed into space.” I was that person who drove by the original warehouse over and over again after hearing it would be the site where Ruby City now lives. I imagined the magic that would transform it from the ground up — sharing both Linda’s collection and Ruby City’s team and board’s vision of turning the space itself into a work of art for all of us in San Antonio and beyond.No doubt Linda was a visionary far ahead of her time. Her relationship with the artists in her collection, including the architect Adjaye, is further proof of that. Now that this collection will be available for everyone to enjoy along with the addition of a world class building, there’s a lot to be excited about.Not only is Ruby City the fulfillment of Linda Pace’s dream to house her collection, but also an important point of entry for San Antonio to experience the arts — it is a striking addition to the thriving arts and culture community in our city.