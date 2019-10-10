Thursday, October 10, 2019
San Antonio RPG Publisher Unveiling New Publication The Tomb of Black Sand in Southtown
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 1:44 PM
Homegrown tabletop RPG publisher Swordfish Islands is back with a brand-new adventure: The Tomb of Black Sand. Originally launched on Kickstarter as a zine, the dungeon crawl evolved into a full-on hardcover book. Swordfish Islands tapped longtime collaborator Gabriel Hernandez to fill the book to the brim with detailed depictions of the tomb’s dangerous denizens, but the company’s coup de grâce was getting RPG royalty Daniel Horne to paint the tomb’s resident lich for the book’s cover. To celebrate the new publication, Swordfish Islands’ Jacob Hurst is exhibiting Horne and Hernandez’s original art at his studio in 1906 S. Flores, and if we’re lucky he’ll have fresh-off-the-press copies of The Tomb of Black Sand on hand to sell.
Any geeks who trek down to 1906 early for A Day in Southtown festivities can pop in from 2-4 p.m. for the chance to make their own zine coloring book with foil on the cover and a mini-book “signature.”
Free, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m., blkboxspace, 1906 S. Flores, (210) 227-5718, shop.swordfishislands.com.
