Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 10, 2019

San Antonio RPG Publisher Unveiling New Publication The Tomb of Black Sand in Southtown

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge DANIEL HORNE
  • Daniel Horne
Homegrown tabletop RPG publisher Swordfish Islands is back with a brand-new adventure: The Tomb of Black Sand. Originally launched on Kickstarter as a zine, the dungeon crawl evolved into a full-on hardcover book. Swordfish Islands tapped longtime collaborator Gabriel Hernandez to fill the book to the brim with detailed depictions of the tomb’s dangerous denizens, but the company’s coup de grâce was getting RPG royalty Daniel Horne to paint the tomb’s resident lich for the book’s cover. To celebrate the new publication, Swordfish Islands’ Jacob Hurst is exhibiting Horne and Hernandez’s original art at his studio in 1906 S. Flores, and if we’re lucky he’ll have fresh-off-the-press copies of The Tomb of Black Sand on hand to sell.

Any geeks who trek down to 1906 early for A Day in Southtown festivities can pop in from 2-4 p.m. for the chance to make their own zine coloring book with foil on the cover and a mini-book “signature.”

Free, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m., blkboxspace, 1906 S. Flores, (210) 227-5718, shop.swordfishislands.com.
Event Details The Tomb of Black Sand
@ 1906 South Flores Arts Complex
1906 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • The Tomb of Black Sand

    Staff Pick
    The Tomb of Black Sand @ 1906 South Flores Arts Complex

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coach Popovich Defends NBA Commissioner on China and Tears Into Donald Trump (Again) Read More

  2. A Dream Materialized: A Look Inside Ruby City, Linda Pace’s Fantastical Temple for Art Read More

  3. Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music Read More

  4. Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown' Read More

  5. The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation