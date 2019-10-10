South Side Living + Maker Spaces Opens with San Antonio-Inspired Group Show, Exhibition Dedicated to Daniel Johnston

click to enlarge Ken Little

If anyone was wondering whether Jeff Wheeler would be slowing down anytime soon, the answer is: absolutely not.The San Antonio transplant is inaugurating his new gallery space in the South Side Living + Maker Spaces with the Alamo City-centric group show ‘COUNTDOWN CITY.’ SPACE C7 will be filled to the brim with pieces by local icons including César Martínez, Gary Sweeney, Ken Little, Chris Sauter, Susan Budge, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Mira Hnatyshyn Hudson, Hiromi Stringer, Sarah Castillo, Andy Benavides and Cruz Ortiz, who’s fresh off a recent San Anto art-world controversy.In addition to the main event, several pop-up galleries will be open off the main gallery, including a retrospective show dedicated to recently deceased singer-songwriter and outsider artist Daniel Johnston, with whom Wheeler frequently collaborated over the past few years. The exhibition is meant to be a living memorial for Johnston, and attendees are invited to bring drawings, writings, flowers or any other meaningful items they’d like to leave to honor his legacy and memory.