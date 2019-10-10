Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 10, 2019

South Side Living + Maker Spaces Opens with San Antonio-Inspired Group Show, Exhibition Dedicated to Daniel Johnston

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge KEN LITTLE
  • Ken Little
If anyone was wondering whether Jeff Wheeler would be slowing down anytime soon, the answer is: absolutely not.

The San Antonio transplant is inaugurating his new gallery space in the South Side Living + Maker Spaces with the Alamo City-centric group show ‘COUNTDOWN CITY.’ SPACE C7 will be filled to the brim with pieces by local icons including César Martínez, Gary Sweeney, Ken Little, Chris Sauter, Susan Budge, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Mira Hnatyshyn Hudson, Hiromi Stringer, Sarah Castillo, Andy Benavides and Cruz Ortiz, who’s fresh off a recent San Anto art-world controversy.

In addition to the main event, several pop-up galleries will be open off the main gallery, including a retrospective show dedicated to recently deceased singer-songwriter and outsider artist Daniel Johnston, with whom Wheeler frequently collaborated over the past few years. The exhibition is meant to be a living memorial for Johnston, and attendees are invited to bring drawings, writings, flowers or any other meaningful items they’d like to leave to honor his legacy and memory.

Free, Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m., on view by appointment through November 4, SPACE C7 @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces, 2450 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 879-7673, thesouth-side.com.
Event Details ‘COUNTDOWN CITY ART | (A Sweet Group Show)’
@ South Side Living + Maker Spaces
2450 Roosevelt Ave.
Southside
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • ‘COUNTDOWN CITY ART | (A Sweet Group Show)’

    Staff Pick
    ‘COUNTDOWN CITY ART | (A Sweet Group Show)’ @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces

    • Sat., Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coach Popovich Defends NBA Commissioner on China and Tears Into Donald Trump (Again) Read More

  2. A Dream Materialized: A Look Inside Ruby City, Linda Pace’s Fantastical Temple for Art Read More

  3. Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown' Read More

  4. Curator Kathryn Kanjo Sheds Light on the Inaugural Exhibition at San Antonio's Ruby City Read More

  5. The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation