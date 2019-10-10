Southwest School of Art Exhibition Brings Together Artists, Writers Focusing on Social Justice

click to enlarge Angelica Muro

Event Details FIVE X FIVE @ Southwest School of Art - John L. Santikos Building 1201 Navarro St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Oct. 12, 4-7 p.m. (210) 200-8263 Price: Free Art and Free Map

The Southwest School of Art’s latest exhibition is a team-up of sorts.The school paired five artists whose work centers on social justice with five writers, who put words to paper that explore the context of the artists’ work, seek out commonalities and connections and otherwise “amplify the results of individual practices.”During the opening reception, exhibition curator Mario Ybarra Jr., artists Ruth Buentello, Rosalie Lopez, Teresita De La Torre, Yvette Mayorga and Angelica Muro and writers Karla Diaz, Jenifer Vanegas, Julie Rodrigues Widholm, Raquel De Anda and Claudia Zapata will give insight into the collaborative effort at a 6:30 p.m. panel.