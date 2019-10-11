Highly-Anticipated Ruby City Celebrating Its Ribbon Cutting This Sunday

click to enlarge Bryan Rindfuss

More than a decade after it appeared to late local artist, collector and benefactor Linda Pace in a vivid dream, Ruby City is finally a reality.Inspired by Pace’s sketches, designed by famed British architect Sir David Adjaye and built in partnership with local firm Alamo Architects, the $16 million, 14,000-square foot contemporary art center opens to the public with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg.In addition to Adjaye’s dramatic new addition to San Antonio’s architectural landscape, guests can take in a broad cross section of the Linda Pace Foundation’s robust permanent collection via the inaugural exhibition “Waking Dream.” Curated by Kathryn Kanjo, director and CEO of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, “Waking Dream” speaks to Pace’s practice as an artist as well as her taste for challenging, surreal and otherworldly work. Thoughtfully blending pieces created by international art stars and accomplished local artists, including many alums of Artpace, the residency program Pace founded in 1993, “Waking Dream” hits a high note with Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic’s 16-foot Chair for a Man and His Spirit (the lower portion of which guests can sit on and temporarily escape reality as an invisible spirit perches above); startles with New York-based San Antonio native Alejandro Diaz’s hyper-realistic human sculpture Muebles (Hatstand); and intrigues with Korean artist Do Ho Suh’s translucent, dream-like passageway Hub, 3rd Floor, Union Wharf, 23 Wenlock Road, London N1 7ST, UK.Viewers versed in the San Antonio art world will undoubtedly recognize the late great “Tia” Chuck Ramirez’s stark and poetic photographs of garbage bags, White 1 and White 2, Ana Fernandez’s painterly slice of Alamo City life Los Valles, Ethel Shipton’s screen-printed Exit Sign Series and Cruz Ortiz’s painted portrait of fellow artist Jesse Amado, whose mastery with jewel-toned felt is showcased in one of Ruby City’s sleek stairways. Longtime friends, Pace and London-based filmmaker and installation artist Isaac Julien are represented in both “Waking Dream” and “Jewels in the Concrete,” a compact complement housed in the auxiliary exhibition space Studio in Chris Park.The all-female mariachi troupe Las Damas de Jalisco will set the lively tone for the celebration, which also includes refreshments and light bites.