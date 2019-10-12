Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Traders Village Hosting 9th Annual Native American Indian Pow Wow This Weekend

Posted By on Sat, Oct 12, 2019 at 12:21 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TRADERS VILLAGE
  • Facebook / Traders Village
San Antonio City Council passed a resolution establishing October 14 as "Indigenous Peoples Day." This weekend, San Antonio residents are invited to respectfully observe Native American culture up front at the 9th Annual Native American Indian Pow Wow.

On Saturday and Sunday, Traders Village's pow wow will bring several hundred Native Americans, representing dozens of tribes from across the United States, to the Alamo City to take part in a celebration of their culture and heritage.

San Antonians are invited to attend and observe the celebrations, which will include drummers supporting dancers performing in a full regalia of feathers, buckskin, bells and beadwork. The dancers will be competing for prize money and awards in eighteen different categories.

Free, Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13, 9am-6pm, Traders Village, 9333 S Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road, TradersVillage.com.
Location Details Trader's Village
9333 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
(210) 623-8383; (210) (FAX)
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coach Popovich Defends NBA Commissioner on China and Tears Into Donald Trump (Again) Read More

  2. A Dream Materialized: A Look Inside Ruby City, Linda Pace’s Fantastical Temple for Art Read More

  3. Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music Read More

  4. Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown' Read More

  5. The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation