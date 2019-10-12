Traders Village Hosting 9th Annual Native American Indian Pow Wow This Weekend

click to enlarge Facebook / Traders Village

San Antonio City Council passed a resolution establishing October 14 as "Indigenous Peoples Day." This weekend, San Antonio residents are invited to respectfully observe Native American culture up front at the 9th Annual Native American Indian Pow Wow.On Saturday and Sunday, Traders Village's pow wow will bring several hundred Native Americans, representing dozens of tribes from across the United States, to the Alamo City to take part in a celebration of their culture and heritage.San Antonians are invited to attend and observe the celebrations, which will include drummers supporting dancers performing in a full regalia of feathers, buckskin, bells and beadwork. The dancers will be competing for prize money and awards in eighteen different categories.