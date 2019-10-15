Email
Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Manu Ginobili and Son Share Cute Moment During Latest Spurs Game

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 10:51 AM

If you were at Sunday's Spurs game, you likely saw a familiar face on the big screen.

Although he wasn't on the court — unfortunately — beloved Manu Ginobili was spotted at the AT&T Center enjoying the game with his family. During the "Simba Cam," where parents lift their kids to recreate the famous scene from The Lion King, Ginobili was spotted raising one of his three sons in the air.

While the reenactment is usually reserved for babies and toddlers, Ginonbili had no problem lifting his grade school-age son. But the former Spur did get a break by resting the boy on his head.

A scroll through the comments on Instagram shows that lots of Spurs fans loved seeing the father-son moment.



