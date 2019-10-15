Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Manu Ginobili and Son Share Cute Moment During Latest Spurs Game
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 10:51 AM
If you were at Sunday's Spurs game, you likely saw a familiar face on the big screen.
Although he wasn't on the court — unfortunately — beloved Manu Ginobili was spotted at the AT&T Center enjoying the game with his family. During the "Simba Cam," where parents lift their kids to recreate the famous scene from The Lion King
, Ginobili was spotted raising one of his three sons in the air.
While the reenactment is usually reserved for babies and toddlers, Ginonbili had no problem lifting his grade school-age son. But the former Spur did get a break by resting the boy on his head.
A scroll through the comments on Instagram shows that lots of Spurs fans loved seeing the father-son moment.
