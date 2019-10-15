Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Trailblazing Latina Comedian Cristela Alonzo Coming to the Empire Theatre This Week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 12:43 PM

KOURY ANGELO
  • Koury Angelo
As the first Latina to create, produce, write and star in her own U.S. primetime comedy, Cristela Alonzo is a pioneer in the entertainment industry. The San Juan, Texas-born Alonzo’s comedy is influenced by her life experiences as a first-generation American.

“My mom from Mexico didn’t understand the concept of Santa Claus,” Alonzo said in her 2018 Just for Laughs comedy special Barely Catholic. “[She] tried to do Santa Claus one year for me. She’s like ‘I am Santa Claus. I did not bust my butt so this white guy takes credit for my shit. Jo-Jo-Jo! Merry Christmas!’”

In 2017, Alonzo filmed her Netflix special Lower Classy in San Antonio. Now, she’s returning to bless the city once again with biting observational humor about everyday life as a Latina.

$25-$35, Thursday, October 17, 8 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Cristela Alonzo
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $25-$35
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Cristela Alonzo

    Staff Pick
    Cristela Alonzo @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

    • Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m. $25-$35
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coach Popovich Defends NBA Commissioner on China and Tears Into Donald Trump (Again) Read More

  2. A Dream Materialized: A Look Inside Ruby City, Linda Pace’s Fantastical Temple for Art Read More

  3. Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music Read More

  4. Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown' Read More

  5. The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation