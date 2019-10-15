Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Trailblazing Latina Comedian Cristela Alonzo Coming to the Empire Theatre This Week
By Rhyma Castillo
on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 12:43 PM
As the first Latina to create, produce, write and star in her own U.S. primetime comedy, Cristela Alonzo is a pioneer in the entertainment industry. The San Juan, Texas-born Alonzo’s comedy is influenced by her life experiences as a first-generation American.
“My mom from Mexico didn’t understand the concept of Santa Claus,” Alonzo said in her 2018 Just for Laughs
comedy special Barely Catholic
. “[She] tried to do Santa Claus one year for me. She’s like ‘I am Santa Claus. I did not bust my butt so this white guy takes credit for my shit. Jo-Jo-Jo! Merry Christmas!’”
In 2017, Alonzo filmed her Netflix special Lower Classy
in San Antonio. Now, she’s returning to bless the city once again with biting observational humor about everyday life as a Latina.
$25-$35, Thursday, October 17, 8 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
Price:
$25-$35
Comedy
