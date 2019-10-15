Trailblazing Latina Comedian Cristela Alonzo Coming to the Empire Theatre This Week

Koury Angelo

Event Details Cristela Alonzo @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre 226 N. St. Mary's San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m. Price: $25-$35 Comedy Map

As the first Latina to create, produce, write and star in her own U.S. primetime comedy, Cristela Alonzo is a pioneer in the entertainment industry. The San Juan, Texas-born Alonzo’s comedy is influenced by her life experiences as a first-generation American.“My mom from Mexico didn’t understand the concept of Santa Claus,” Alonzo said in her 2018comedy special. “[She] tried to do Santa Claus one year for me. She’s like ‘I am Santa Claus. I did not bust my butt so this white guy takes credit for my shit. Jo-Jo-Jo! Merry Christmas!’”In 2017, Alonzo filmed her Netflix specialin San Antonio. Now, she’s returning to bless the city once again with biting observational humor about everyday life as a Latina.