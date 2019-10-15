Trinity University Student Orchestra to Premiere New Symphony in Honor of the School's 150th Anniversary

click to enlarge Courtesy of Trinity University Music Department

click to enlarge Courtesy of Trinity University Music Department

Joseph Kneer (left) and Brian Bondari share a laugh while reviewing the score of Symphony No. 2

Trinity University turned the big one-five-oh this year, and isn't afraid of showing its age. The college has already hosted a constellation of events honoring its sesquicentennial anniversary, and the Music Department is adding to the celebration this weekend.On Saturday, the Trinity Symphony Orchestra will premiere a new symphony by the university's resident composer, Brian Bondari, who was asked to compose the new work in honor of the school's milestone anniversary.began its life as a single-movement piece originally titled 'Festive Overture,'" says Bondari. "But as I thought more and more about the 150th anniversary of Trinity's founding, I wanted to complete a project that would be worthy of such an occasion. Thus, the project continued to grow in size and scope until it became my second symphony."In addition to the world premiere of Bondari's 2019, the concert features Manuel De Falla'sand Antonín Dvořák's. Trinity Symphony Orchestra director Joseph Kneer chose the two pieces partly due to their age –was composed a little over a century ago, andis nearing its own 150th anniversary."These dates are no accident," says Kneer. "Alongside Brian's work, the concert creates a kind of timeline which parallels Trinity's founding and development."The program will be rounded out with a performance of the W.A. Mozart'saria "Ach Ich Fuhls" by soprano Odet Torres with accompaniment by the 65-piece ensemble."It's an honor to present Brian's new symphony," Kneer adds. "It's a beautifully lyrical work with flashes of fanfare that I think quite aptly encapsulates both the celebratory and solemn aspects of this occasion. It is both a retrospective and forward-looking work that forms the centerpiece of our concert, and one that I think the listener will find immediately accessible."