Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Trinity University Student Orchestra to Premiere New Symphony in Honor of the School's 150th Anniversary

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TRINITY UNIVERSITY MUSIC DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy of Trinity University Music Department
Trinity University turned the big one-five-oh this year, and isn't afraid of showing its age. The college has already hosted a constellation of events honoring its sesquicentennial anniversary, and the Music Department is adding to the celebration this weekend.

On Saturday, the Trinity Symphony Orchestra will premiere a new symphony by the university's resident composer, Brian Bondari, who was asked to compose the new work in honor of the school's milestone anniversary.

"Symphony No. 2 began its life as a single-movement piece originally titled 'Festive Overture,'" says Bondari. "But as I thought more and more about the 150th anniversary of Trinity's founding, I wanted to complete a project that would be worthy of such an occasion. Thus, the project continued to grow in size and scope until it became my second symphony."

click to enlarge Joseph Kneer (left) and Brian Bondari share a laugh while reviewing the score of Symphony No. 2 - COURTESY OF TRINITY UNIVERSITY MUSIC DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy of Trinity University Music Department
  • Joseph Kneer (left) and Brian Bondari share a laugh while reviewing the score of Symphony No. 2
In addition to the world premiere of Bondari's 2019 Symphony No. 2, the  concert features Manuel De Falla's El amor brujo and Antonín Dvořák's Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G Minor. Trinity Symphony Orchestra director Joseph Kneer chose the two pieces partly due to their age – El amor brujo was composed a little over a century ago, and Slavonic Dance No. 8 is nearing its own 150th anniversary.



"These dates are no accident," says Kneer. "Alongside Brian's work, the concert creates a kind of timeline which parallels Trinity's founding and development."

The program will be rounded out with a performance of the W.A. Mozart's The Magic Flute aria "Ach Ich Fuhls" by soprano Odet Torres with accompaniment by the 65-piece ensemble.

"It's an honor to present Brian's new symphony," Kneer adds. "It's a beautifully lyrical work with flashes of fanfare that I think quite aptly encapsulates both the celebratory and solemn aspects of this occasion. It is both a retrospective and forward-looking work that forms the centerpiece of our concert, and one that I think the listener will find immediately accessible."

Free, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Place, (210) 999-8212, trinity.edu.
Event Details Trinity Symphony Orchestra Concert: Trinity University's 150th Anniversary Celebration
@ Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
One Trinity Place
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Classical Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Trinity Symphony Orchestra Concert: Trinity University's 150th Anniversary Celebration

    Trinity Symphony Orchestra Concert: Trinity University's 150th Anniversary Celebration @ Ruth Taylor Recital Hall

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coach Popovich Defends NBA Commissioner on China and Tears Into Donald Trump (Again) Read More

  2. A Dream Materialized: A Look Inside Ruby City, Linda Pace’s Fantastical Temple for Art Read More

  3. Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music Read More

  4. Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown' Read More

  5. The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation