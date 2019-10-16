Email
Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Ballet San Antonio to Take On Alice in Wonderland for Tobin Center Performances This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 7:05 AM

click to enlarge DAVID TERAN PHOTOGRAPHY
  • David Teran Photography
Oh dear, don’t be late to Ballet San Antonio’s whirling and twirling performance of Alice in Wonderland — the first full-length ballet production by Brian Enos, who has helped create works for ballet and dance companies around the nation and was named “Best Up and Coming Choreographer” by the Houston Press. A timeless tale of adventure and imagination, the ballet version of Alice in Wonderland offers a new perspective on Lewis Carroll’s classic tale through a mixture of classical and contemporary movement. Audiences will be immersed in the lush visual world of Pixar artist Luis Grané’s surrealist production design, which renders Alice’s darkly complex, yet beautiful, descent into fantasy. Consider this an invitation to hop down the rabbit hole — but don’t smoke any of the Caterpillar’s funny tobacco, or you’ll be seeing talking cats and leaping playing cards for days.

$24.50-$114, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
