Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Gather Round for Spooky Stories at San Antonio's Confluence Park This Weekend
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 3:18 PM
click image
-
Facebook / San Antonio River Foundation
With Halloween approaching, Alamo City storytellers are rekindling the time-honored tradition of spinning eerie tales.
This Sunday, the San Antonio Storytellers Association is inviting lovers of all things macabre to listen to a litany of spine-chilling adventures. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their favorite snacks for the free, family-friendly event.
The evening will start with stories that, while scintillating, won't give the youngsters recurring nightmares. However, as the sun sets and parents cart off their toddlers for bedtime, the tellers promise to head into far scarier territory and bring listeners to the edges of their seats.
Free, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20, Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org/confluence-park.
@ Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Oct. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
Special Events
