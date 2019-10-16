Pulitzer-Nominated Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue Opens at The Classic Theatre This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Classic Theatre

Event Details Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue @ Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1924 Fredericksburg Rd. Balcones Heights San Antonio, TX When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Oct. 27 (210) 589-8450 Price: $25 Theater Map

The latest production at The Classic Theatre is a pared down meditation on the American military experience written by a powerhouse playwright.While Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes has made quite the splash in the theater world, she's probably best known to the average fan for her contribution to Lin Manuel Miranda's hit musical. Her 2006 play– which itself was nominated for a Pulitzer – uses a compositional technique popularized by Johann Sebastian Bach as a frame to tell the story of three generations of soldiers.In music, a fugue is when a melody is introduced in one part, then is taken up by other parts and developed by interweaving the multiple voices. Hudes implements this concept by interlacing three stories of successive generations of American soldiers in a Puerto Rican family, who reunite to reminisce before the youngest soldier, the eponymous Elliot, is shipped off to Iraq.The Classic Theatre's production is directed by Ana Olivo Funes, and stars Steven J. Tugman, Adam Ochoa, Luis Garcia, Jr. and Keli Rosa Cabunoc Romero.