Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Pulitzer-Nominated Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue Opens at The Classic Theatre This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 1:42 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE CLASSIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Classic Theatre
The latest production at The Classic Theatre is a pared down meditation on the American military experience written by a powerhouse playwright.

While Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes has made quite the splash in the theater world, she's probably best known to the average fan for her contribution to Lin Manuel Miranda's hit musical In the Heights. Her 2006 play Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue – which itself was nominated for a Pulitzer – uses a compositional technique popularized by Johann Sebastian Bach as a frame to tell the story of three generations of soldiers.

In music, a fugue is when a melody is introduced in one part, then is taken up by other parts and developed by interweaving the multiple voices. Hudes implements this concept by interlacing three stories of successive generations of American soldiers in a Puerto Rican family, who reunite to reminisce before the youngest soldier, the eponymous Elliot, is shipped off to Iraq.

The Classic Theatre's production is directed by Ana Olivo Funes, and stars Steven J. Tugman, Adam Ochoa, Luis Garcia, Jr. and Keli Rosa Cabunoc Romero.



$25, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays October 18-27, The Classic Theatre, 1924 Fredericksburg Rd., (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue
@ Classic Theatre of San Antonio
1924 Fredericksburg Rd.
Balcones Heights
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Oct. 27
(210) 589-8450
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

