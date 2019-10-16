Email
Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Spurs Unveiling Limited Edition Clothing Line Centered Around Beloved Fiesta Colors as Part of Hispanic Heritage Night

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 12:27 PM

Adrian Garcia for San Antonio Spurs
  • Adrian Garcia for San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs may not indulge San Antonians with a throwback to its '90s-era uniforms featuring Fiesta colors, but the organization is bringing that lively aesthetic to a new clothing line.

Called La Cultura, the 22-piece line pays tribute to the team's one-time fuchsia, orange and turquoise color palette. The team is tying in the launch — which includes pieces for men, women and children — to its Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, October 26.

The line celebrates the Fiesta colors from the days before the team's Silver & Black era. Most of the items — from t-shirts and long-sleeve shirts to hoodies and sweatshirts — give a nod to streetwear popular with hip-hop fans and skaters.

During the October 26 game, fans will be able to find the full La Cultura line at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center. After the game, the remaining gear will be available online at spursfanshop.com and via the Spurs' store at La Cantera.



