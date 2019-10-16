Email
Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The Overtime Theater Presents Original Production 'LoveCraft: The Musical'

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 9:16 AM

click to enlarge SCOTT MCDOWELL
  • Scott McDowell
LoveCraft: The Musical posits that H.P. Lovecraft, the patron saint of cosmic horror, was gifted with inspiration for his expansive oeuvre in a Faustian deal made with some sort of tentacled Mephistopheles. At the end of the prolific horror author’s life, the dark forces that populate his pages have now come to collect his soul.

The Overtime Theater’s latest original production was written and directed by Scott McDowell and stars Alan Delafield as our main man H.P. Whether or not you’re a fanatic for Lovecraft’s squirming Cthulhu mythos, the musical may be worth a gander simply to hear how the cast will manage to sing “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn.”

$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through November 9, 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road, Ste. 205, (210) 577-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Event Details Lovecraft: the Musical
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Saturdays, 8 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 27, 3 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Continues through Nov. 9
Price: $10-$15
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

