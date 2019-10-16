Wednesday, October 16, 2019
The Overtime Theater Presents Original Production 'LoveCraft: The Musical'
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 9:16 AM
click to enlarge
LoveCraft: The Musical posits that H.P. Lovecraft, the patron saint of cosmic horror, was gifted with inspiration for his expansive oeuvre in a Faustian deal made with some sort of tentacled Mephistopheles. At the end of the prolific horror author’s life, the dark forces that populate his pages have now come to collect his soul.
The Overtime Theater’s latest original production was written and directed by Scott McDowell and stars Alan Delafield as our main man H.P. Whether or not you’re a fanatic for Lovecraft’s squirming Cthulhu mythos, the musical may be worth a gander simply to hear how the cast will manage to sing “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn.”
$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through November 9, 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road, Ste. 205, (210) 577-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio,
TX
When: Saturdays, 8 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 27, 3 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Continues through Nov. 9
Price:
$10-$15
Theater
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Overtime Theater, Scott McDowell, Alan Delafield, H.P. Lovecraft, Image