The Overtime Theater Presents Original Production 'LoveCraft: The Musical'

click to enlarge Scott McDowell

Event Details Lovecraft: the Musical @ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime 5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205 San Antonio, TX When: Saturdays, 8 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 27, 3 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Continues through Nov. 9 Price: $10-$15 Theater Map

LoveCraft: The Musical posits that H.P. Lovecraft, the patron saint of cosmic horror, was gifted with inspiration for his expansive oeuvre in a Faustian deal made with some sort of tentacled Mephistopheles. At the end of the prolific horror author’s life, the dark forces that populate his pages have now come to collect his soul.The Overtime Theater’s latest original production was written and directed by Scott McDowell and stars Alan Delafield as our main man H.P. Whether or not you’re a fanatic for Lovecraft’s squirming Cthulhu mythos, the musical may be worth a gander simply to hear how the cast will manage to sing “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn.”