Arte y Pasión to Bring Spanish Culture to Brick at Blue Star with Flamenco Performances

Event Details Arte y Pasión @ Brick at Blue Star 108 Blue Star Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m. Price: $15-$30 Dance Map

By combining the dynamic, expressive movements of flamenco with the lush, vibrant visuals of Spanish culture, Arte y Pasión has fashioned itself into one of the most respected contemporary dance companies in the country. Led by dancer and artistic director Tamara Adira, the dedicated group is bringing its skills to Brick at Blue Star.The performance will feature several artists, including flamenco singer Champion Chayito, guitarist Randy Cordero, dancer Genevieve Obregon and a surprise guest who has performed in Carlo’s Saura’s Flamenco India.