Thursday, October 17, 2019
Arte y Pasión to Bring Spanish Culture to Brick at Blue Star with Flamenco Performances
Posted
By Rhyma Castillo
on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 7:32 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Arte y Pasión
By combining the dynamic, expressive movements of flamenco with the lush, vibrant visuals of Spanish culture, Arte y Pasión has fashioned itself into one of the most respected contemporary dance companies in the country. Led by dancer and artistic director Tamara Adira, the dedicated group is bringing its skills to Brick at Blue Star.
The performance will feature several artists, including flamenco singer Champion Chayito, guitarist Randy Cordero, dancer Genevieve Obregon and a surprise guest who has performed in Carlo’s Saura’s Flamenco India.
$15-$50, Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, arte-y-pasion.com.
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Price:
$15-$30
Dance
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Arte y Pasión, Spanish culture, Brick at Blue Star, flamenco, Champion Chayito, Randy Cordero, Genevieve Obregon, Image