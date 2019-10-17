Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Arte y Pasión to Bring Spanish Culture to Brick at Blue Star with Flamenco Performances

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 7:32 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTE Y PASIÓN
  • Courtesy of Arte y Pasión
By combining the dynamic, expressive movements of flamenco with the lush, vibrant visuals of Spanish culture, Arte y Pasión has fashioned itself into one of the most respected contemporary dance companies in the country. Led by dancer and artistic director Tamara Adira, the dedicated group is bringing its skills to Brick at Blue Star.

The performance will feature several artists, including flamenco singer Champion Chayito, guitarist Randy Cordero, dancer Genevieve Obregon and a surprise guest who has performed in Carlo’s Saura’s Flamenco India.

$15-$50, Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, arte-y-pasion.com.
Event Details Arte y Pasión
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Price: $15-$30
Buy Tickets
Dance
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Arte y Pasión

    Staff Pick
    Arte y Pasión @ Brick at Blue Star

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $15-$30
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gather Round for Spooky Stories at San Antonio's Confluence Park This Weekend Read More

  2. Spurs Unveiling Limited Edition Clothing Line Centered Around Beloved Fiesta Colors as Part of Hispanic Heritage Night Read More

  3. Pulitzer-Nominated Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue Opens at The Classic Theatre This Weekend Read More

  4. Ballet San Antonio to Take On Alice in Wonderland for Tobin Center Performances This Weekend Read More

  5. Dave Chappelle to Perform Two More Nights at the Aztec Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation