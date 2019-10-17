Email
Thursday, October 17, 2019

Comedian and Podcaster Chris Fairbanks Hitting Up The Blind Tiger Comedy Club Next Monday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 4:07 PM

click image FACEBOOK / CHRIS FAIRBANKS
  • Facebook / Chris Fairbanks
The Alamo City's — literally — underground comedy haven Blind Tiger Comedy Club is best known for showcasing local up-and-comers, but next week it's shaking things up by hosting an L.A.-based touring comic.

Chris Fairbanks is sweeping into San Antonio for a live show, and rather than hitting up LOL Comedy Club — a more frequent stop on standup tours — he's spreading the love to a venue some consider the city's best-kept comedy secret.

Fairbanks has been active in the comedy scene for quite a while with an oeuvre that encompasses everything from Paul Ryan parody videos to getting sniped by a golden retriever on Funny or Die.

If his name isn't ringing a bell, then you might know him by association with his Do You Need a Ride? podcast co-host Karen Kilgariff, who shot to fame with her other, bloodier podcast: My Favorite Murder. Now a part of Kilgariff's Exactly Right network, Do You Need a Ride? is recorded while driving through L.A. — usually while ferrying guests to or from the airport.



Although he grew up in Montana, Fairbanks has dubbed his current traipse through Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas the "Southern Gentleman's Tour." One sign of his gentlemanliness is the ticket price for Monday's show, which maxes out at a mere $15. Not bad for a high-falutin' Angeleno.

$12-$15, 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, The Blind Tiger Comedy Club (Inside the Magic Time Machine), 902 N.E. Loop 410, facebook.com/The-Blind-Tiger-Comedy-Club-101801306647989.
Chris Fairbanks
@ The Blind Tiger Comedy Club
902 Northeast Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

