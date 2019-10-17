Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival Taking Over the Pearl This Sunday

click to enlarge Matt Buikema

Event Details Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival @ Pearl Farmers Market 200 E. Grayson St. San Antonio, TX When: Sun., Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Price: Free Special Events Map

What’s more idyllic than a late-October trip to the Pearl Farmers Market? Butterflies and lots of them, you say?The fourth-annual festival hosted by the Texas Butterfly Ranch promises to include everything you know and love about these flying creatures while supplying surprising facts you might now have known. The event will feature gardening workshops for pollination, a parade, dancing and, of course, live butterflies. Over 700 monarchs were tagged at last year’s festival, and three of them have since been found in Mexico.The best part, though? Butterfly costumes are encouraged.