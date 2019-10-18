Email
Friday, October 18, 2019

San Antonio's Shea Serrano, Dallas' Arturo Torres Become First Mexican-Americans to Have Three Different Books on NYT Bestseller List

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 2:34 PM

click image TWITTER / SHEASERRANO
  • Twitter / SheaSerrano
With the release of their latest book, Movies (And Other Things) earlier this month, San Antonio native Shea Serrano and illustrator Arturo Torres of Dallas have been traveling the country for a book tour celebrating their collaboration.

But now they have another reason to celebrate.

MAOT debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, keeping the streak from the duo's previous projects: 2015's The Rap Year Book: The Most Important Rap Song From Every Year Since 1979 and 2017's Basketball (And Other Things).
While that feat is something to be proud of on its own, MAOT's best-selling distinction makes Serrano and Torres the first Mexican-Americans to have three separate books on the New York Times' bestseller list. Anyone who's aware of Serrano's online presence can note that the San Antonio native, who attended Southwest High School, has marked the accomplishment in ways true to his persona. Congratulations, y'all!

