San Antonio's Shea Serrano, Dallas' Arturo Torres Become First Mexican-Americans to Have Three Different Books on NYT Bestseller List

With the release of their latest book,earlier this month, San Antonio native Shea Serrano and illustrator Arturo Torres of Dallas have been traveling the country for a book tour celebrating their collaboration.But now they have another reason to celebrate.debuted at No. 1 on thebestseller list, keeping the streak from the duo's previous projects: 2015'sand 2017'sWhile that feat is something to be proud of on its own,'s best-selling distinction makes Serrano and Torres the first Mexican-Americans to have three separate books on the' bestseller list.Anyone who's aware of Serrano's online presence can note that the San Antonio native, who attended Southwest High School, has marked the accomplishment in ways true to his persona.Congratulations, y'all!