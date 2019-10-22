Email
Tuesday, October 22, 2019

BarbacoApparel Remembers Handy Andy in Puro Día de los Muertos T-Shirt

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 11:42 AM

The days of Handy Andy may have passed, but the grocery chain lives on in the hearts of many puro San Antonians.

Which is why this new Día de los Muertos t-shirt is absolute perfection.

Local retailer BarbacoApparel has a tee titled "Andy was Here" that remembers the former grocer king Handy Andy. The red shirt is complete with the recognizable Handy Andy logo that's likened to a calavera in honor of the Mexican holiday.

Though Handy Andy has since been run out of business partly due to the dominating power of H-E-B, the chain remains a fond memory for lots of locals. The first store opened on Broadway in 1926, and 50 years later there were more than 60 stores across Texas. Handy Andy was eventually sold and rebranded as Arlan's before closing all of its San Antonio stores, according to the Express-News.



A pre-sale for the "Andy was Here" tee seems to have ended, but keep up with BarbacoApparel online to try and snag this puro shirt.

