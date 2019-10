McNay Art Museum Invites San Antonians to Shake Their Bones at Friday's Halloween Party

There's nothing San Antonians love more than a good haunt, and the McNay Art Museum is happy to provide one. This Friday, the mansion turned art museum is inviting local ghouls to stalk the premises after-hours for their sixth annual Halloween bash.Partygoers will take to the lush courtyard of the McNay to enjoy booze, bites and Halloween-themed festivities, including a costume competition. This shindig is no trick or treat, though — only adults 21+ are permitted to attend.The party fast approaches and sells out every year, so anyone that's interested better grab tickets fast, before they vanish in a puff of smoke.

