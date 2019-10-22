Tuesday, October 22, 2019
McNay Art Museum Invites San Antonians to Shake Their Bones at Friday's Halloween Party
By Kelly Merka Nelson
October 22, 2019
There's nothing San Antonians love more than a good haunt, and the McNay Art Museum is happy to provide one. This Friday, the mansion turned art museum is inviting local ghouls to stalk the premises after-hours for their sixth annual Halloween bash.
Partygoers will take to the lush courtyard of the McNay to enjoy booze, bites and Halloween-themed festivities, including a costume competition. This shindig is no trick or treat, though — only adults 21+ are permitted to attend.
The party fast approaches and sells out every year, so anyone that's interested better grab tickets
fast, before they vanish in a puff of smoke.
$35-$40, 7-10 p.m. Friday, October 25, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
