Tuesday, October 22, 2019

McNay Art Museum Invites San Antonians to Shake Their Bones at Friday's Halloween Party

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
There's nothing San Antonians love more than a good haunt, and the McNay Art Museum is happy to provide one. This Friday, the mansion turned art museum is inviting local ghouls to stalk the premises after-hours for their sixth annual Halloween bash.

Partygoers will take to the lush courtyard of the McNay to enjoy booze, bites and Halloween-themed festivities, including a costume competition. This shindig is no trick or treat, though — only adults 21+ are permitted to attend.

The party fast approaches and sells out every year, so anyone that's interested better grab tickets fast, before they vanish in a puff of smoke.

$35-$40, 7-10 p.m. Friday, October 25, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
Event Details Halloween at the McNay
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m.
Price: $35-$40
Buy Tickets
Art and Special Events
Map



