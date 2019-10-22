Email
Tuesday, October 22, 2019

You Have Two Chances to Catch a Free Screening of Coco in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES
  • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Everyone and their late great-great-grandfather loves Pixar, and 2017’s Coco only solidified that affection, blending music and tradition to create an Oscar-winning animated tale of a young boy’s quest to find his ancestor in the Land of the Dead. Centered around Día De Los Muertos, the film was the first on its scale to feature an all-Latino principal cast.

Alongside the outdoor screening at the Tobin Center’s River Walk plaza, San Antonio’s Day of the Dead organization will be previewing sculptural pieces from their larger exhibit at La Villita. And, yes, for inquiring adults, there will be a cash bar (free, 6 p.m. Friday, October 25, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir., tobincenter.org).

Anyone who can’t make the Tobin Center screening can catch Coco the following weekend at Mission Marquee Plaza. The historic drive-in theater, now a chairs and blankets-only affair, is sure to enhance the film’s message and imagery (free, 6 p.m. Saturday, November 2, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3110 Roosevelt Ave., missionmarquee.com).

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

