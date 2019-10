Actor and Comedian Felipe Esparza Adds Second Show at the Tobin Center on Saturday Due to Popularity

Mexican American stand-up Felipe Esparza has added a second show on Saturday at the Tobin Center. The comedian is hitting up San Antonio on his, which comes hot on the heels of his latest HBO special,Esparza lays it all on the stage in his stand-up, from family squabbles to his stint in rehab. Although he started making appearances in films way back in 2003, his career didn't hit its stride until his 2012 stand-up special. Now, Esparza has cropped up onand, and has produced more than 227 episodes of his podcaston the All Things Comedy Network.San Antonians have two chances to see Esparza on Saturday, but both shows are running low on tickets, so hardcore fans will want to grab their seats while they're still available

