Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Actor and Comedian Felipe Esparza Adds Second Show at the Tobin Center on Saturday Due to Popularity

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 2:48 PM

click image TWITTER / TOBINCENTERSA
  • Twitter / TobinCenterSA
Mexican American stand-up Felipe Esparza has added a second show on Saturday at the Tobin Center. The comedian is hitting up San Antonio on his Bad Hambre Tour, which comes hot on the heels of his latest HBO special, Translate This.

Esparza lays it all on the stage in his stand-up, from family squabbles to his stint in rehab. Although he started making appearances in films way back in 2003, his career didn't hit its stride until his 2012 stand-up special They're Not Gonna Laugh at You. Now, Esparza has cropped up on Superstore, The Eric Andre Show and Laugh Factory, and has produced more than 227 episodes of his podcast What's Up Fool? on the All Things Comedy Network.

San Antonians have two chances to see Esparza on Saturday, but both shows are running low on tickets, so hardcore fans will want to grab their seats while they're still available.

$38.50-$63.50, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, October 26, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir., (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Felipe Esparza: The Bad Hambre Tour
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 7 & 10 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $38.50-$63.50
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Felipe Esparza: The Bad Hambre Tour

    User Submitted
    Felipe Esparza: The Bad Hambre Tour @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sat., Oct. 26, 7 & 10 p.m. $38.50-$63.50
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo City Comic Con Owes the City of San Antonio More Than $170,000 Read More

  2. San Antonio Native, Actor Henry Thomas Arrested for DUI in Oregon Read More

  3. Comic Conflict: Amid Legal Disputes and Other Drama, Competing Local Conventions Stake Their Claims on San Antonio’s Burgeoning Pop-Culture Business Read More

  4. Dejounte Murray Writes Love Letter to San Antonio After Signing Contract Extension with Spurs Read More

  5. BarbacoApparel Remembers Handy Andy in Puro Día de los Muertos T-Shirt Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation