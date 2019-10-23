Email
Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Queen-Inspired Jukebox Musical We Will Rock You Taking Over the Majestic This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 8:18 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Can’t get enough of iconic rock band Queen’s catchy, omnipresent songs? Then grab a fake mustache and check out We Will Rock You as the jukebox musical it makes its way to the Majestic Theatre.

Framed around Queen’s greatest hits, the appropriately titled We Will Rock You follows Galileo, Scaramouche and a group of outcasts named the Bohemians as they fight to restore rock ’n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world free of musical instruments.

Running since 2002, the musical serves as a cautionary tale for the cyber age while honoring Queen’s legacy. Raise your fist in celebration for the rock legends and the liberation music can bring.

$45-$85, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details We Will Rock You
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
Price: $45-$85
