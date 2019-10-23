Spurs Kick Off Regular Season Tonight Against the New York Knicks

Whether fronting a star-crossed Team USA at the FIBA World Cup in China over the summer, or trading barbs with the commander in chief during pre-season, Gregg Popovich has become the unequivocal voice of his respective squads. As Popovich and the Spurs tip off the regular season Wednesday night against the Knicks, at least one goal is clear: to reach the playoffs for a 23rd consecutive season.Although San Antonio likely has loftier goals, another post-season birth for the Spurs would break an NBA record that dates back to the Syracuse Nationals of 1950, the year Popovich was born. San Antonio’s streak coincides with the arrival of Tim Duncan, who won Rookie of the Year honors in 1998 and rejoined the team as an assistant coach this off-season.As has become custom here at the tail end of the Popovich era, a plethora of national basketball pundits have picked the Spurs to miss the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference. History beckons.

