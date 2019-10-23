Email
Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Two Ways to Enjoy Local Theater in San Antonio This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 1:02 PM

The Public Theater and the Sheldon Vexler Theatre are here to prove that you don't need a huge cast to make a big impression. This weekend, the Public's five-person musical shows that you can rouse up some song and dance without a full chorus, and the Vex will take a famous film back to its original roots.

First Date at The Public

The musical First Date, which takes a swipe at modern dating woes, is in full swing in Cellar Theater after opening last week. The action begins as Aaron and Casey — played by Riley Wesson and Reagan Wilson, respectively — meet in a bar after being set up on a blind date by Casey's sister. Although the internet does come up as the plot moves along, their meet cute sidesteps now-ubiquitous dating apps, opting instead for the aforementioned blind date trope. And, as Aaron and Casey get to know each other, this isn't the only stereotype that comes into play — a key sequence involving gendered food orders comes to mind. Still, the musical grants local singles the opportunity to watch a couple sing and dance their way through first date jitters rather than spending another night alone on the couch swiping through a litany of "no's."

$20-$40, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays October 17-November 17, Cellar Theater, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Pl., (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.



Driving Miss Daisy at The Vex

Before it became the Oscar-winning film that many know and love, Driving Miss Daisy made its debut off-Broadway and nabbed playwright Alfred Uhry a Pulitzer. Inspired by Uhry's own grandmother, the story of Daisy Werthan and  Hoke Coleburn's unlikely friendship starts in 1948, when Daisy's latest car wreck prompts her son to hire Hoke as her chauffeur. Over 25 years, the two form a close-knit bond, and Daisy teaches Hoke to read. Directed by John O'Neill, The Vex's production stars Anna Gangai as Daisy, Jim Mammarella as Daisy's son Boolie and Keith Wilson as Hoke.

$25, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (no performance 10/31), 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays October 24-November 17, The Sheldon Vexler Theatre, 12500 N.W. Military Hwy. Ste. 275, (210) 302-6835, vexler.org.

