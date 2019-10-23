Wednesday, October 23, 2019
YouTube Star Randy Rainbow Brings Comedy, Sassy Songs to the Empire Theatre
Posted By
By Georgie Riggs
on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 7:37 AM
In a post-Lonely Island world, your comedy clout extends only as far as your singing range allows. Randy Rainbow is part of a new wave of comics using viral music videos to yield big laughs.
Since 2016, the YouTuber has been uploading short, sassy and simplified song parodies covering topical — read: Trumpical — events and amassing hundreds of thousands of views along the way. His Emmy-nominated videos have won a following with musical theater nerds, comedy fans and politicos alike, even earning praise from Broadway legends Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The clips aren’t so much clever as they are instantly distracting, but there’s no denying Rainbow’s appeal, especially when he has Live Nation supporting his nationwide tour.
$45-$85, Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 226-57003, majesticempire.com.
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$45-$85
Comedy
