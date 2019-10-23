YouTube Star Randy Rainbow Brings Comedy, Sassy Songs to the Empire Theatre

In a post-Lonely Island world, your comedy clout extends only as far as your singing range allows. Randy Rainbow is part of a new wave of comics using viral music videos to yield big laughs.Since 2016, the YouTuber has been uploading short, sassy and simplified song parodies covering topical — read: Trumpical — events and amassing hundreds of thousands of views along the way. His Emmy-nominated videos have won a following with musical theater nerds, comedy fans and politicos alike, even earning praise from Broadway legends Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.The clips aren’t so much clever as they are instantly distracting, but there’s no denying Rainbow’s appeal, especially when he has Live Nation supporting his nationwide tour.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.