Artpace Hosting Rare Screening of 2006 Girl in a Coma Documentary Next Week

San Antonio indie-rock stalwarts Girl in a Coma may be gone , but they're not forgotten. Next Monday, Artpace is hearkening back to the band's roots with a screening of the TV documentary, which chronicles the band's humble beginnings.In 2006, Artpace alum Jim Mendiola was tapped by bilingual cable network SiTV to produce a one-hour program following an unknown rock band, capturing their daily lives as well as filming them meeting their rock and roll hero. Little did Mendiola know,would end up launching Girl in a Coma in a big way, as it captured the moment that Joan Jett signed the band to her label Blackheart Records. Over a decade later, Mendiola will reunite with two of Girl in a Coma's bandmates at Artpace for a screening of the film, which has only been shown once in public since its production.After the screening, Mendiola will be on hand for a Q&A with Girl in a Coma's Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva, who still perform together in riot grrrl outfit Fea.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.