Thursday, October 24, 2019

Artpace Hosting Rare Screening of 2006 Girl in a Coma Documentary Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 1:36 PM

San Antonio indie-rock stalwarts Girl in a Coma may be gone, but they're not forgotten. Next Monday, Artpace is hearkening back to the band's roots with a screening of the TV documentary Jammin', which chronicles the band's humble beginnings.

In 2006, Artpace alum Jim Mendiola was tapped by bilingual cable network SiTV to produce a one-hour program following an unknown rock band, capturing their daily lives as well as filming them meeting their rock and roll hero. Little did Mendiola know, Jammin' would end up launching Girl in a Coma in a big way, as it captured the moment that Joan Jett signed the band to her label Blackheart Records. Over a decade later, Mendiola will reunite with two of Girl in a Coma's bandmates at Artpace for a screening of the film, which has only been shown once in public since its production.

After the screening, Mendiola will be on hand for a Q&A with Girl in a Coma's Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva, who still perform together in riot grrrl outfit Fea.

Free, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, October 29, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.
Event Details Jammin': A Girl in a Coma Documentary
@ Artpace
445 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Oct. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Film and Art
