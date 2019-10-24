Email
Thursday, October 24, 2019

Get Your Pennywise Fix at the Stephen King Horror Fest this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 3:06 PM

click image Carrie stickers by Space Holiday - INSTAGRAM / SPACE.HOLIDAY
  • Instagram / space.holiday
  • Carrie stickers by Space Holiday
Send in the clowns, because this Saturday local art collective La Llorona is hosting an event celebrating all things Stephen King.

Hot on the heels of the release of IT Chapter Two, the group's Stephen King Horror Fest will bring together over 35 artists and vendors for a bloody evening at the Hermann Sons Ballroom.

While a metric shit ton of Pennywise and IT-themed art are to be expected, the Horror Fest will also feature homages to big King hits like Carrie to lesser-known stories like "The Crate." Also on tap are scary eats and treats, a raffle, a screening room and a costume contest for San Antonians to show off their best Stephen King cosplays.

Those eager to go all-in on the scary shit can also take advantage of a tie-in ghost tour by Curious Twins Paranormal ($25, includes admission to Stephen King Horror Fest). The 90-minute walking tours will take place at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.



click image IT soaps by SoilNature - FACEBOOK / LA LLORONA
  • Facebook / La Llorona
  • IT soaps by SoilNature
As with previous La Llorona events, the theme doesn't just encompass the art on the walls. Vendors will be slinging everything from King-inspired stickers to creepy soaps molded in Pennywise's visage.

Be forewarned, though — while this event is all ages, La Llorona says it'll be full of content unsuitable for small children.

$5, 6 p.m. Saturday, October 26, Hermann Sons Ballroom, 515 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-9261, facebook.com/LaLlorona.satx.
Event Details Stephen King Horror Fest
@ Hermann Sons Ballroom
515 S. St. Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
Price: $5
Special Events
Map

