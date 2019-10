Gregg Popovich Makes History as Longest-Tenured Coach with Same Team, Throws Shade at New York Knicks During Spurs Season Opener

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had a big night with Wednesday's season opener.The 2019-2020 season marks Pop's 24th season with the Spurs, a record for the longest coaching tenure with the same team — not just within the NBA, but also in the NFL, NHL and MLB.Yeah, that's a big deal across the world of sports.So what's his secret?"Wine," Popovich told reporters with a sly smile.The beginning of the history-making season was made even better by the Silver & Black's 120-111 win over the New York Knicks. Though frequent turnovers made for a rocky game, a strong fourth quarter led the team to victory.That win may have been even sweeter since it was against the Knicks, the team that Marcus Morris ultimately signed a one-year deal with after first committing verbally to the Spurs. The Spurs had only traded fan favorite Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards and restructured DeMarre Carrol's contract to welcome Morris to San Antonio Ahead of the game, Popovich threw a bit of shade at Morris and the Knicks.Long live Coach Pop.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.