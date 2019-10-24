Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Presa House Gallery Brings Night of Art, Live Music and Halloween Costumes for Closing Reception

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PRESA HOUSE GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Presa House Gallery
If you like your costumed revelry served with a side of conceptual enlightenment, look no further than this multipurpose pre-Halloween gathering at Presa House.

Presently in the midst of its third anniversary celebration, the quaint-but-mighty Southtown staple looks as if it’s been invaded by madcap tinkerers who were left to their own wild devices in an unsuspecting garage or storage unit. And that might not be far from the case.

One half of the curatorial collective Los Outsiders, Austin-based artists Robert Jackson Harrington and Hector Hernandez’s collaborative exhibition “Useless Systems” puts an abstract spin on utilitarian objects — suitcases, brooms, tie-downs and shop lights become sculptural elements in humorous installations one might attribute to a stoner offshoot of the Dada movement. On the walls, Hernandez’s slick, stylized photographs depict fashionably dressed characters interacting with similar props seemingly Frankensteined together from the aisles of Home Depot.

Tucked into a small room in the back of the gallery, San Antonio artist Ruben Luna (brother of Presa House Director Rigoberto Luna) conjures nostalgic spirits with “Gacho Style,” a moody installation that showcases Luna’s amusing fusion of text and familiar objects while bringing to mind the eclectic, Tex-Mex vignettes of the bygone haunt Saluté and Bar America in its gritty prime.



Doubling as a birthday celebration for Rigoberto Luna, the closing reception kicks off with a discussion between Harrington and Hernandez moderated by esteemed local artist and educator Hector Garza and continues into the witching hour with costumed antics set to live music by psych/fusion rockers Snowbyrd and beats by DJ El Gato Scott.

Free, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., (210) 445-6997, presahouse.com.
Event Details Halloween Costume Closing Party
@ Presa House Gallery
725 S. Presa St.
Southtown
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Halloween Costume Closing Party

    Staff Pick
    Halloween Costume Closing Party @ Presa House Gallery

    • Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo City Comic Con Owes the City of San Antonio More Than $170,000 Read More

  2. Comic Conflict: Amid Legal Disputes and Other Drama, Competing Local Conventions Stake Their Claims on San Antonio’s Burgeoning Pop-Culture Business Read More

  3. San Antonio Native, Actor Henry Thomas Arrested for DUI in Oregon Read More

  4. Dejounte Murray Writes Love Letter to San Antonio After Signing Contract Extension with Spurs Read More

  5. H-E-B's Spurs Commercials to Debut During Season Opener Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation