Public Theater of San Antonio Brings Production of Rocky Horror Picture Show to the Bonham

Don your finest fishnets for two nights of yelling “Janet! Dr. Scott! Janet! Brad! Rocky!” duringat the Bonham Exchange, presented by The Public Theater of San Antonio. It also might be a good idea to pack your favorite heels to dance in while you sing along with classics like “Sweet Transvestite” and “Hot Patootie.”Of course, there will be a bit of blood and “The Time Warp” dance to evoke the nostalgia of this midnight movie classic. With all the sensuality dripping from Dr. Frank-N-Furter, that sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania, it’s best to leave the kids at home. Hell, it may even be a little too steamy for some adults as well.

