Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 25, 2019

Here's Your Chance to Catch Broadway's Longest-Running Musical Cats at the Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Broadway’s longest-running musical is back. If you’ve been alive for the past 18 years, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered some kind of rendition of its famed ballad “Memory.”

Whether you’re nostalgic for Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Jellical Cats” or sick to death of them, they’re not going anywhere in the near future. In fact, Hollywood producers are probably splicing up the “live action” Cats movie at this very moment, putting the finishing touches on those creepy CGI human-feline hybrids that absolutely no one asked for.

In any case, the Broadway musical is a classic that every musical theatre fan probably needs to experience at some point in their life. Best get it over with sooner rather than later, right?

$60-$432, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29-Thursday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Cats
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.
Price: $60-$432
Buy from Ticketmaster
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Cats

    Staff Pick
    Cats @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Tue., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $60-$432
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gregg Popovich Makes History as Longest-Tenured Coach with Same Team, Throws Shade at New York Knicks During Spurs Season Opener Read More

  2. Get Your Pennywise Fix at the Stephen King Horror Fest this Weekend Read More

  3. Alamo City Comic Con Owes the City of San Antonio More Than $170,000 Read More

  4. Public Theater of San Antonio Brings Production of Rocky Horror Picture Show to the Bonham Read More

  5. Artpace Hosting Rare Screening of 2006 Girl in a Coma Documentary Next Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation