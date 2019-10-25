Friday, October 25, 2019
Here's Your Chance to Catch Broadway's Longest-Running Musical Cats at the Majestic Theatre
Posted
By Rhyma Castillo
on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Broadway’s longest-running musical is back. If you’ve been alive for the past 18 years, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered some kind of rendition of its famed ballad “Memory.”
Whether you’re nostalgic for Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Jellical Cats” or sick to death of them, they’re not going anywhere in the near future. In fact, Hollywood producers are probably splicing up the “live action” Cats movie at this very moment, putting the finishing touches on those creepy CGI human-feline hybrids that absolutely no one asked for.
In any case, the Broadway musical is a classic that every musical theatre fan probably needs to experience at some point in their life. Best get it over with sooner rather than later, right?
$60-$432, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29-Thursday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.
Price:
$60-$432
Theater
