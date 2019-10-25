Here's Your Chance to Catch Broadway's Longest-Running Musical Cats at the Majestic Theatre

Broadway’s longest-running musical is back. If you’ve been alive for the past 18 years, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered some kind of rendition of its famed ballad “Memory.”Whether you’re nostalgic for Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Jellical Cats” or sick to death of them, they’re not going anywhere in the near future. In fact, Hollywood producers are probably splicing up the “live action” Cats movie at this very moment, putting the finishing touches on those creepy CGI human-feline hybrids that absolutely no one asked for.In any case, the Broadway musical is a classic that every musical theatre fan probably needs to experience at some point in their life. Best get it over with sooner rather than later, right?

