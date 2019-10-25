Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo Coming to the Tobin Center for Sold-Out Performance

Reality television medium Theresa Caputo wants San Antonio to come celebrate Halloween with her. The star of TLC’sis bringing her TV-touted psychic abilities to the Tobin Center to make a big show of reconnecting the city’s most credulous citizens with their dearly departed abuelitas.Whether due to a worldwide obsession with trashy entertainment or widespread belief in Caputo’s “abilities,”has lasted for a whopping 13 seasons, and her Alamo City appearance is already sold out. If anything, we respect her for her gravity-defying bouffant and her ability to consistently part folks from their hard-earned cash in a manner of which P.T. Barnum would surely approve.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.