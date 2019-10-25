Friday, October 25, 2019
Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo Coming to the Tobin Center for Sold-Out Performance
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 9:11 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Reality television medium Theresa Caputo wants San Antonio to come celebrate Halloween with her. The star of TLC’s Long Island Medium
is bringing her TV-touted psychic abilities to the Tobin Center to make a big show of reconnecting the city’s most credulous citizens with their dearly departed abuelitas.
Whether due to a worldwide obsession with trashy entertainment or widespread belief in Caputo’s “abilities,” Long Island Medium
has lasted for a whopping 13 seasons, and her Alamo City appearance is already sold out. If anything, we respect her for her gravity-defying bouffant and her ability to consistently part folks from their hard-earned cash in a manner of which P.T. Barnum would surely approve.
$39.50-$99.50 (Sold Out), Monday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$39.50-$99.50
Special Events
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, TLC, events, San Antonio, Texas, psychic, medium, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.