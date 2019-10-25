Email
Friday, October 25, 2019

Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo Coming to the Tobin Center for Sold-Out Performance

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Reality television medium Theresa Caputo wants San Antonio to come celebrate Halloween with her. The star of TLC’s Long Island Medium is bringing her TV-touted psychic abilities to the Tobin Center to make a big show of reconnecting the city’s most credulous citizens with their dearly departed abuelitas.

Whether due to a worldwide obsession with trashy entertainment or widespread belief in Caputo’s “abilities,” Long Island Medium has lasted for a whopping 13 seasons, and her Alamo City appearance is already sold out. If anything, we respect her for her gravity-defying bouffant and her ability to consistently part folks from their hard-earned cash in a manner of which P.T. Barnum would surely approve.

$39.50-$99.50 (Sold Out), Monday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Theresa Caputo
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$99.50
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

Tags:

