Friday, October 25, 2019

YouTube Duo Tiny Meat Gang Coming to the Tobin Center to Make You Laugh

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 8:04 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Viral YouTube stars Cody Ko and Noel Miller are taking on the Tobin Center as part of their Tiny Meat Gang Tour, which brings the pair’s comedy podcast to the stage.

If you know Cody and Noel, it’s either because they were pretty big deals on Vine (RIP) — or maybe because you watched the wildly popular YouTube series “THAT’S CRINGE,” where the pair skewer pick-up artists, edgy vaping teens, shitty shallow Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Alamo Heights’ very own #evangelical #teen #ministry channel, Girl Defined. (We asked Bethany and Kristen if they’d be at the show, but didn’t hear back by press time.)

If you don’t know Cody and Noel, you’ve got a lot of funny content to catch up on.

The pricier VIP tickets are sold out: those lucky few will enjoy meet-and-greet time and a photo with the guys in addition to primo seats. Seats in the cheapest ticket bracket are still available, though, so fans may want to bag ’em while they still can.



$29.50, Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Tiny Meat Gang
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$142.50
Buy Tickets
Map

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


