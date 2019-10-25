YouTube Duo Tiny Meat Gang Coming to the Tobin Center to Make You Laugh

Viral YouTube stars Cody Ko and Noel Miller are taking on the Tobin Center as part of their Tiny Meat Gang Tour, which brings the pair’s comedy podcast to the stage.If you know Cody and Noel, it’s either because they were pretty big deals on Vine (RIP) — or maybe because you watched the wildly popular YouTube series “THAT’S CRINGE,” where the pair skewer pick-up artists, edgy vaping teens, shitty shallow Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Alamo Heights’ very own #evangelical #teen #ministry channel, Girl Defined. (We asked Bethany and Kristen if they’d be at the show, but didn’t hear back by press time.)If you don’t know Cody and Noel, you’ve got a lot of funny content to catch up on.The pricier VIP tickets are sold out: those lucky few will enjoy meet-and-greet time and a photo with the guys in addition to primo seats. Seats in the cheapest ticket bracket are still available, though, so fans may want to bag ’em while they still can.

